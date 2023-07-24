Phillies even the score late, then fall short against Orioles in 3-2 loss

On the eve of Eagles training camp, it only seemed fitting that the question hovering over Citizens Bank Park was whether or not the ground caused a fumble.

In baseball, at least, it can. And it definitely did in the third inning Monday night.

But the Phillies didn’t challenge the umpires’ ruling that Orioles center fielder Aaron Hicks made a sensational diving catch on Johan Rojas’ liner in the gap. Instead of a one-out double, it went as the second out in an eventual scoreless inning in a 3-2 loss before a sellout crowd.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Could the solution to the Phillies’ need for a righty-hitting left fielder come from the ... Mets?

Back to that momentarily. First, let’s discuss the last two innings.

Trailing by one run in the eighth, the Phillies tied it on a two-out single by Nick Castellanos that scored Kyle Schwarber from second base. On Schwarber’s heels, Bryce Harper blazed around third, slid into home plate, and got tagged out just before his hand touched the plate.

In the top of the ninth, one day after blowing his first save of the season, Craig Kimbrel issued a one-out walk and a two-out RBI double to rookie Colton Cowser that ticked off the top of diving Schwarber’s glove in left field.

The Phillies put the tying and winning runs on base with two out in the bottom of the ninth against an Orioles bullpen that was missing twin All-Stars Yennier Cano or Félix Bautista because of recent workload issues.

But Rojas rolled into a force out to send the Phillies to their fifth loss in six games and waste seven solid innings from Cristopher Sánchez, in the lefty’s best start yet since taking over as the No. 5 starter last month.

Sánchez pitched over two errors by shortstop Trea Turner. He gave up solo homers to Jordan Westburg in the second inning and Ryan Mountcastle in the sixth but racked up a career-high eight strikeouts.

In seven starts since being recalled from triple A, Sánchez has a 2.98 ERA, a run of success that may diminish the Phillies’ need to overpay for a back-end starting pitcher in what’s shaping up as a seller’s market before the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

» READ MORE: Bryce Harper will start playing first base ‘most days,’ Phillies manager Rob Thomson says

Hicks clearly dropped the ball after hitting the turf. He didn’t try to sell it as a catch either, hastily throwing the ball in before getting to his feet. He left the game with what the Orioles characterized as a left hamstring cramp.

But the Phillies never asked for a replay challenge of the ball, even though the replay rules state that an outfield catch is reviewable play.

No rust on Rojas

Rojas is accustomed to playing every day in the minor leagues. But because the Phillies haven’t faced a left-handed starter since July 15, he went a week without being in the lineup.

The rust was barely visible.

Rojas notched two hits, stole two bases, and covered center field like a tarp, as usual. His fifth-inning single pushed Garrett Stubbs to third base, where he scored on Kyle Schwarber’s sacrifice fly.

The blemish: Rojas got doubled off second in the eighth inning on Edmundo Sosa’s line drive to leaping third baseman Ramón Urías.

» READ MORE: Phillies trade deadline: The cost of pitching insurance, defense vs. power, and other questions

Thomson said the coaching staff has kept Rojas engaged when he doesn’t play by giving him film on relievers that he may face later in the game. Rojas also studies pickoff moves of various pitchers in case he’s asked to pinch-run and steal a base.

“We’ve got homework for him every day,” Thomson said.

Ultimately, though, the Phillies want Rojas to get at-bats. With two more righty starters on tap against the Orioles, it won’t get any easier.

Tough day for Trea

In addition to his first two-error game since Sept. 4, 2022, with the Dodgers, Turner got ejected for contesting a called third strike.

How’s that for a no-good, very-bad day?

Neither miscue led to a run. But Turner took out his frustration in the fifth inning. With two out and the go-ahead run on second, he punched out on a sinker that appeared to clip the bottom of the zone. Turner argued and got tossed by plate umpire Will Little.

Sosa replaced Turner at shortstop.