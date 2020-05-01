Remove Boyer from the Cardinals lineup and the one-game difference in the standings could have been negated. He led the team that season in Wins Above Replacement (6.1) and led the majors in RBIs (119) while hitting .295 with an .854 OPS. He had five hits for the Cardinals in their late September sweep of the Phillies, the one that sealed the collapse. The Cardinals won 93 games that season, which would have been difficult to do without Boyer.