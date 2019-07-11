Of course, we shall also see what Bryce Harper and company can do in the second half, too. Harper, like the Phillies’ remodeled offense, was good but not great before the break. Pat Burrell was the struggling former first overall pick who struggled through the first half of the 2007 season, hitting just .215. After the break, he hit .295 with 19 home runs and 60 RBIs in 74 games. Harper is capable of doing that and even more.