With the Phillies set to begin an unprecedented shortened schedule, here’s a look at how some of their notable (and notorious) clubs were faring at the 60-mile mark of what is usually a 162-mile grind.
1915 (90-62-1) — Started 32-27-1 (.542), finished 58-35-0 (.624). Notable: Made the playoffs for the first time in franchise history, losing to the Red Sox in the World Series, 4-1. Babe Ruth, a 20-year-old pitcher, grounded out as a pinch-hitter in his only appearance in the series.
1941 (43-111-1) — Started 17-43 (.283), finished 26-68-1 (279). The 111 losses that year are the most in franchise history.
1950 (91-63-3) — Started 35-24-1 (.592), finished 56-39-2 (.588). Lost in all the love for the Whiz Kids was that they nearly blew a 7.5-game, mid-September lead.
1964 (92-70) — Started 37-23 (.617), finished 55-47 (.539). Went 2-12 in the last half of September in an epic collapse.
1976 (101-61) — Started 42-18 (.700), finished 59-43 (.578). First 100-win season in franchise history; swept by Big Red Machine in LCS.
1977 (101-61) — Started 32-28 (.533), finished 69-33 (.676). Another 100-win season, another LCS loss — this time to the Dodgers.
1978 (90-72) — Started 31-29 (.517), finished 59-43 (.578). Third consecutive LCS loss. The Phillies franchise, then 95 years old, had never won a postseason series.
1980 (91-71) — Started 33-27 (.550), finished 58-44 (.569). Manager Dallas Green’s tirade Aug. 10 is often cited as a catalyst. The Phillies closed 36-19 and went on to win the first championship in team history.-
1993 (97-65) — Started 43-17 (.717), finished 54-48 (.529). Opened the season with a sweep in Houston and met only token resistance. Until they met Toronto in the World Series.
2007 (89-73) — Started 31-29 (.517), finished 58-44 (.569). Won the division by erasing a seven-game Mets lead with 17 to go. No one celebrated more than those who witnessed the horror of 1964.
2008 (92-70) — Started 35-25 (.583), finished 57-45 (.559). Then went 11-3 in the postseason for the second title in club history.
2009 (93-69) — Started 35-25 (.583), finished 58-44 (.569). Consecutive World Series trips for the first time in team history, this one a loss to the Yankees in six.
2010 (97-65) — Started 31-29 (.517), finished 66-36 (.647). Lost to Giants in LCS.
2011 (102-60) — Started 36-24 (.600), finished 66-36 (.647). The greatest era in franchise history ended with a whimper in a 1-0 loss to the Cardinals in Game 5 of the LDS.
2017 (66-96) — Started 21-39 (.350), finished 45-57 (.441). The only team worse than the Phillies was the Giants (64-98).
2018 (80-82) — Started 32-28 (.533), finished 48-54 (.471). Break out the coconut oil. New manager Gabe Kapler guides a 13-game improvement.
2019 (81-81) — Started 33-27 (.550), finished 48-54 (.471). Another limp to the finish. So much for the Gabe Kapler experiment.