Harper’s best start was in 2015, when he had 20 homers and an OPS of 1.171 in Washington’s first 60 games. He went on to become the youngest player to win an MVP unanimously (he was 22). Harper has hit .280 for his career in his team’s first 60 games. In the last five years, he’s averaged 15.4 homers to start the season. The Phillies would take that in a heartbeat, and so would the “overs” bettors. DraftKings has a line of 14.5 for the number of homers the Phillies slugger will hit this season.