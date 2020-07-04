The 60-game regular season is scheduled to begin in less than three weeks, and the Phillies are without their No. 1 starter (Nola), closer (Neris), starting center fielder (Haseley), second baseman (Kingery), possible fifth starter (Suarez), and the lone free-agent (Hunter) to be added to their bullpen. And no one can offer any timetable for when these key pieces should return.