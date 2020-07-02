The Phillies, without a formal announcement or without listing a reason, curiously placed four players on the injured list a day before they are scheduled to hold their first workout amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Thursday’s transactions - which included pitchers Tommy Hunter, Hector Neris, and Ranger Suarez, and infielder Scott Kingery - were posted on the team’s website, but not announced through the usual channels or with the usual details that the team uses to disseminate injury updates.
General manager Matt Klentak said Monday that the team expected to place “a handful at minimum” on the COVID-19 injured list after players reported Wednesday to Citizens Bank Park for a coronavirus screening. Hunter, who turns 34 on Friday, was one of the seven players to contract the virus last month during an outbreak at the team’s training facility in Clearwater, Fla.
Klentak said the Phillies would disclose which players were being placed on the COVID-19 list, which includes players who test positive, show symptoms, or have been exposed to infected individuals. But Major League Baseball said Wednesday that teams would not disclose that information because COVID-19 “is not considered an employment-related injury.” Instead, MLB will defer to the player’s wishes if they want their health status to be public.
The status of the four players simply said they were “placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to June 30, 2020.” When the Phillies placed Hunter on the injured list last July, they listed on their website that he had a “right forearm strain.”
In February, they labeled reliever David Robertson’s reason for being placed on the injured list as “Tommy John surgery” and said last week that Seranthony Dominguez had a “right elbow sprain.” Those updates were all announced by the team through both their official Twitter account and a private account that sends updates to reporters.
On Thursday, after MLB said teams would not provide information about players who were being placed on the COVID-19 list, the injury information was announced in a less public fashion.