“I always came in through the garage, down the stairs, into the home clubhouse,” said Girardi, who managed in the Bronx for 10 seasons and won a World Series in 2009 against the Phillies. “This time, we came in through the loading dock from center field and all the way around. That was different. I did see a lot of familiar faces, so that seemed kind of normal. But you’re on the opposite side and that’s different.”