Adam Haseley will have to wait at least one day to start his first game at Citizens Bank Park.
Haseley was in the Phillies’ original lineup for Friday night’s series opener against the Reds. But he was scratched because of a sore left hip flexor, a decision that manager Gabe Kapler labeled as a “precautionary measure.”
In Haseley’s absence, Scott Kingery moved to center field and Maikel Franco was added to the lineup at third base.
There aren’t any indications that the Phillies expect Haseley’s soreness to linger. Asked on Friday if he feels any urgency to acquire another outfielder in the aftermath of Andrew McCutchen’s season-ending knee injury, general manager Matt Klentak said, “To be determined. We’d like to get Adam Haseley and Jay Bruce a chance first. ... We’re never going to find out if Adam Haseley or Jay Bruce is going to be the solution for us unless we play them.”
Haseley, the Phillies’ first-round pick in 2017 and top outfield prospect, made his big-league debut Tuesday night in San Diego and drove in the go-ahead run one day later with a double in the eighth inning of a come-from-behind 7-5 victory over the Padres. He’s 1-for-7 with a walk and two runs scored in two games.
Franco has seen a reduction in playing time recently because of a protracted slump. Klentak said the Phillies are inclined to continue with Kingery as the primary third baseman for the time being.
“Right now we’re going to play Scott Kingery because he gives us the best chance to win,” Klentak said. “That doesn’t mean that Franco will never play again. I would guess that at some point this year in some circumstance, Maikel Franco will play a big part in our team again. But right now Kingery is playing really well, Bruce is playing really well, we want to get a look at Haseley, and that’s put Maikey on the sidelines for a little bit. But by no means are we burying him. We think he will continue to contribute.”