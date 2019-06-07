“Right now we’re going to play Scott Kingery because he gives us the best chance to win,” Klentak said. “That doesn’t mean that Franco will never play again. I would guess that at some point this year in some circumstance, Maikel Franco will play a big part in our team again. But right now Kingery is playing really well, Bruce is playing really well, we want to get a look at Haseley, and that’s put Maikey on the sidelines for a little bit. But by no means are we burying him. We think he will continue to contribute.”