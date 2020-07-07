“I think we all have concerns about that,” manager Joe Girardi said. “When there are probably 1,500 to 1,800 tests a day, to say that they would all be perfect I think is unrealistic. I think we have to roll with it. That doesn’t mean we’re going to be happy about it or that we won’t be upset if it happens. But it would be naive of us to think they are going to be perfect. Sometimes we have cases that are going to be pending for another day, and it seems they come back negative. It’s just part of the process that we have to learn to deal with. And hopefully if we get by this first week and they don’t have 3,000 tests coming in a day, it will get better.”