Of those pitchers, only Alvarez - if healthy - seems likely to return in 2021. The lefthander was one of the team’s most reliable relievers the last two seasons but missed the final five weeks of 2020 with a testicular contusion. JoJo Romero and Connor Brogdon both pitched well as rookies and should have roles in 2021. Hector Neris is arbitration eligible for one more season and will receive a raise from the $4.6 million he earned in 2020. At the right price, Neris should be back.