“His plate discipline is unbelievable,” Phillies minor league director Josh Bonifay said last winter. “He has a very good understanding of the strike zone. He doesn’t chase too much. He’s got a compact stroke, which is really good, and he hits a fastball the other way if he needs to. If he wants to pull it, he can pull it. But he can stay out over the middle of the plate, which allows him to do a lot of stuff with off-speed [pitches] and pull the breaking balls.”