It's Alec Bohm time.
Four days after touted pitcher Spencer Howard made his major-league debut, the Phillies will call up top prospect Alec Bohm from their satellite camp in Lehigh Valley, a source said Thursday. It wasn’t immediately known why the Phillies are choosing to push the 24-year-old third baseman to the big leagues now, but manager Joe Girardi said last week that the club probably wouldn’t promote Bohm unless he had a chance to play “almost every day.”
It's probable, then, that the Phillies might be poised to place somebody on the injured list. Second baseman Scott Kingery is off to a 4-for-40 start and recently said he's still dealing with occasional shortness of breath after being sick with the coronavirus in June.
Bohm, the third overall pick in the 2018 draft, hit 21 home runs and slugged .518 in 2019 between three minor-league levels. A right-handed hitter, he ended the season at double-A Reading, where he belted 14 homers and slugged .500 in 238 at-bats.
“His plate discipline is unbelievable,” Phillies minor league director Josh Bonifay said last winter. “He has a very good understanding of the strike zone. He doesn’t chase too much. He’s got a compact stroke, which is really good, and he hits a fastball the other way if he needs to. If he wants to pull it, he can pull it. But he can stay out over the middle of the plate, which allows him to do a lot of stuff with off-speed [pitches] and pull the breaking balls.”
Bohm’s defense has been a source of debate among talent evaluators. The Phillies believe he can stay at third base, and if Kingery is indeed going to be sidelined, Jean Segura could slide over to play second.
But the Phillies also could make use of the designated-hitter spot for Bohm. And at a time when they’re struggling as a team to hit with runners in scoring position (22-for-100 through 13 games), Bohm’s bat could add punch to the lineup.
One thing seems certain: Bohm is joining the Phillies to play.
“When Alec comes up, you want him to play almost every day,” Girardi said last week. “That’s the kind of thing that you have to think about. You don’t want him sitting five or six days a week. He has to play a lot. We’ll continue to look at that and make the decision when it’s the right time.”
In addition to creating a spot on the active roster, the Phillies must make a move to add Bohm to the 40-man roster.
The Athletic was first to report the Phillies' intention to call up Bohm.
____
This is a developing story and will be updated.