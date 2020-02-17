The rehab process this spring, McCutchen said, is much faster than it was when he was in high school. He said he is already without limitations, just eight months after surgery. But McCutchen also concedes that he is 33 years old, nearly double the age he was when his football career ended. He was asked Monday, before the first workout of a crucial five weeks, if he felt nervous about how his body would recover and if he was hopeful his knee would respond the way it did nearly two decades ago.