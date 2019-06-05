Andrew McCutchen made it through nine consecutive major-league seasons without ever missing more than 16 games, a run of extreme durability that was testament to being “built Ford-tough,” in his words, and also lucky as heck.
Play any sport long enough, especially at the highest possible level, and you’re bound to twist the wrong way or lose your footing on a wet turf or suffer some other freak, uncontrollable accident. It happens all the time, and the fact that it didn’t happen to McCutchen until the first inning Monday night in San Diego was a minor miracle.
It’s also the reason that teams, especially baseball teams, never stop looking to strengthen their rosters. Injuries are unavoidable, so depth is paramount. The more talent a general manager can stockpile now means the less scrambling he will have to do later when attrition takes its inevitable toll. Just ask the New York Yankees. Or the Houston Astros.
The Phillies’ depth is being tested now. An MRI Tuesday confirmed that McCutchen’s left knee injury is as ominous as it appeared. The 32-year-old left fielder and former National League MVP tore the anterior cruciate ligament and will need to have surgery. His season is over after 59 games, his streak of good fortune snapped in a misstep during a rundown, all of it occurring seven days after Major League Baseball placed Phillies center fielder Odubel Herrera on indefinite administrative leave after his arrest on assault charges stemming from an alleged altercation with his 20-year-old girlfriend in an Atlantic City casino on Memorial Day.
Imagine losing two-thirds of your opening-day outfield in a week. The Yankees can. Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge went down with injuries 20 days apart at a time when Aaron Hicks was still dealing with an injury suffered in spring training. But they turned to Brett Gardner and Clint Frazier and called up Mike Tauchman and signed Cameron Maybin. They mixed and matched and got by with what they had, and somewhat incredibly, they’re in first place in the American League East.
A similar story is unfolding in Houston. George Springer, Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve are on the injured list, yet the Astros haven’t missed a beat, winning five consecutive games and leading the AL West by 10 games because of contributions from players such as Jake Marisnick, Aledmys Diaz and Derek Fisher.
The Phillies, who have spent 41 consecutive days atop the National League East, must now do the same in an outfield that still includes Bryce Harper. But do they have enough in reserve to make up for all they have lost? Or will general manager Matt Klentak have to add “outfield depth” to his pre-trade-deadline shopping list?
Klentak spent most of the offseason star-hunting in an attempt to remake the roster. The Phillies signed Harper, McCutchen and reliever David Robertson via free agency and traded for shortstop Jean Segura and all-star catcher J.T. Realmuto. All were brought in to join homegrown slugger Rhys Hoskins and ace Aaron Nola in forming the team’s rebuilt core.
Building up the roster’s depth was understandably secondary to those splashy moves. Hoskins spoke Tuesday of the Phillies’ need for a “next-man up mentality," but it’s unfair to ask top outfield prospect Adam Haseley to replace McCutchen. Instead, it will fall squarely on the shoulders of some of those stars.
The Phillies raced to the division lead despite Harper’s May slump and Nola’s bloated earned-run average. If Harper continues to heat up and Nola gets on a roll, it could help carry the Phillies through this adversity.
But Klentak also felt compelled last weekend to trade for Jay Bruce, a veteran left-handed hitter who could add power to the bench. That move looks even timelier now that Bruce is taking over for McCutchen in left field. Haseley got called up Tuesday, and the 23-year-old center fielder hit the ball hard despite going 0-for-4 in his major-league debut. Scott Kingery can play the outfield, although he’s expected to get more playing time at third base in place of struggling Maikel Franco.
Utility infielder Sean Rodriguez will see time in the outfield, too. Nick Williams is stashed in triple A, and oft-injured Roman Quinn is inching closer to testing his strained groin in minor-league games on a rehab assignment.
The Phillies will let those options play out before deciding if Klentak needs to go searching for others.
“Every time you have a disappointing [personnel] loss, you also have an opportunity to improve and an opportunity to meet a bar and step up to the challenge,” manager Gabe Kapler told reporters in San Diego. “And I think the guys in our clubhouse are prepared for the challenge.”
Let there be no doubt that the Phillies are facing a challenge. They’re about to learn if their rebuilt roster can withstand it.