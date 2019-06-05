The Phillies’ depth is being tested now. An MRI Tuesday confirmed that McCutchen’s left knee injury is as ominous as it appeared. The 32-year-old left fielder and former National League MVP tore the anterior cruciate ligament and will need to have surgery. His season is over after 59 games, his streak of good fortune snapped in a misstep during a rundown, all of it occurring seven days after Major League Baseball placed Phillies center fielder Odubel Herrera on indefinite administrative leave after his arrest on assault charges stemming from an alleged altercation with his 20-year-old girlfriend in an Atlantic City casino on Memorial Day.