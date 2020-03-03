“It's the balance of trying to work on things and knowing what to throw at the same time,” Eflin said. “My goal going into spring training is working on my slider in the dirt. Making some good two-strike pitches, which I didn't really do today. My slider was more cutter-ish today. It's the thought process of maybe going to something else that is working. Like my curveball was working today. But, at the same time, you're fighting yourself because you want that to get that back-foot slider for the season. You have to find that balance.”