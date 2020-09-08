Who says the Phillies can’t outhit their pitching?
For the second time in 24 hours, they jumped out to a lead, blew it, fell behind by one run, and rallied to win in their final at-bat. And once again, it was unflappable rookie Alec Bohm who came through with a big hit.
Down to his final strike, Bohm lashed a two-run single through the left side, driving in J.T. Realmuto and Didi Gregorius for a walk-off, 6-5 victory over the Boston Red Sox in the first game of a doubleheader at Citizens Bank Park.
It marked the second consecutive Bohm-fueled walk-off for the Phillies. Last Thursday, he lifted a sacrifice fly that gave them a 6-5 victory in 10 innings against the Washington Nationals. Bohm also notched a game-tying hit in the eighth inning of Monday’s 10-inning win over the Mets in New York.
In that game, the Phillies were forced to rally after blowing a 6-0 lead. In this seven-inning game, they led by 4-1 after four.
But Zach Eflin gave up back-to-back solo homers to Alex Verdugo and Phillies killer Rafael Devers (9-for-13 in three games against them, including two homers and a go-ahead RBI double Tuesday). And when he left after five innings, Tommy Hunter made a 4-3 lead disappear in a matter of 18 pitches in the sixth.
Hunter gave up a one-out, game-tying solo homer to rookie Bobby Dalbec on a full-count curveball. Two batters later, he hit Verdugo with a pitch before Devers hit a curveball over leaping Bryce Harper at the right-field fence for a go-ahead RBI double.
The bullpen’s ERA now stands at 6.92, which is better than its 7.91 mark when general manager Matt Klentak acquired David Hale, Brandon Workman, and Heath Hembree in a pair of Aug. 21 trades. The Phillies picked up reliable right-hander David Phelps at the trade deadline, too, and Hunter and Hector Neris have mostly pitched better since the new additions arrived.
But rookie JoJo Romero and Phelps were unable to hold a three-run lead in the seventh inning Monday in New York and Hunter faltered against the last-place Red Sox, a reminder that the Phillies still must rely on outhitting their pitching, not the easiest way to win on a consistent basis even in a 60-game season.
“I think you can from time to time, but I think it’s really hard to do it in the playoffs,” manager Joe Girardi said Monday. “So there’s things that we have to clean up a little bit.”
Gregorius opened the scoring by cracking a solo home run in the second inning. But with any luck, the Phillies would have broken open the game against a last-place team that is playing out the string of this short season.
Instead, after loading the bases with two outs without hitting a ball out of the infield against Red Sox starter Martin Perez, Rhys Hoskins scorched a 106-mph missile — right at left fielder Michael Chavis.
The Red Sox tied it in the top of third when Eflin elevated a 94-mph fastball to Devers, who all but put a dent in a billboard on the facade of the second deck in right field.
But the Phillies were gifted the go-ahead run in the bottom of the third. Harper worked a leadoff walk and advanced when second baseman Christian Arroyo inexplicably didn’t tag him after fielding a grounder. Harper went to third on another groundout, then scored on catcher Christian Vazquez’s errant pickoff throw from his knees.
Gregorius and Phil Gosselin then drew back-to-back, two-out walks against Perez before Bohm laced a two-run single up the middle for a 4-1 advantage that should have been enough for Eflin.