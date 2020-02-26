“We don’t really talk baseball much, man. I just want to get to know him as a person,” Harper said. “Get to know what he likes. What his interests are, things like that. The baseball stuff will come. I’m not really a hands-on person where I’m like, ‘Dude, you’ve got to do this, you’ve got to do that.’ He’s here for a reason. I want to let him be himself. When you’re able to let a guy just be themselves and go play to the best of their ability, like I said, he’s here for a reason. I think he’s going to be successful as a player and as a person as well.”