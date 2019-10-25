In what would have been hard to believe in March, Harper is a finalist with Jayson Heyward of the Cubs and Cody Bellinger of the Dodgers. Harper had 13 outfield assists this season, matching the number he had in his final three seasons with the Nationals. His assists were tied for the most in the league, and his nine defensive-runs saved were third after finishing 2018 with a negative 26. Harper’s defense is no longer a concern. It might even be worthy of an award.