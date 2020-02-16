“Any time you're able to add an All-Star player you're going to want to add an All-Star player,” Harper said. “But you have to be able to know that you developed a player in the minor leagues that can also help you at third base, and Alec Bohm could be that guy for us. He could come up and be one of the best third basemen in the second half or whatever it is. As a team, you have to have guys like that, that are only making the minimum so you can go and spend at the deadline.”