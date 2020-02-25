The righthander settled down in the second inning and retired the side in order. The lone baserunner in the second reached on an error by Arrieta but was then erased when J.T. Realmuto caught Josh Palacios stealing at second base. Arrieta allowed three hits and three runs in two innings. He struck out two and walked one. Most important, he said he felt pain-free after undergoing surgery last summer to remove a bone spur from his elbow.