“Today, I had the opportunity of a lifetime," Mikkelsen said. "In one 15-minute span, I was blessed to meet a Phillies and MLB great, Chase Utley, talk baseball with the amazing group from Intentional Talk, have some laughs as we reminisced about the ’08 team and our families, and convey my sincere gratitude to the passionate and compassionate team of all-stars that I have the pleasure of working with on the front lines at Penn Medicine.”