Cole Hamels is returning to the National League East, but it will not be with the Phillies.
Hamels signed a one-year contract on Wednesday to join the Braves, according to a report by ESPN. The Phillies, as they focus this offseason on starting pitching, were expected to be a suitor for Hamels, who still owns a home in Delaware County. Instead, he lands with a rival.
Hamels had a 3.81 ERA last season with the Cubs, who acquired him before the 2018 trade deadline after the Phillies passed. He was excellent for the Cubs in 2018, after leaving Texas’ hitter-friendly ballpark, and he had a 2.36 ERA in 12 starts. Hamels started last season strong but strained his oblique in June and was never the same after returning a month later from the injured list.
Hamels was a free agent for the first time in his career and said last May that he was open to returning to the Phillies, the team he pitched to a World Series title in 2008. Hamels turns 36 this month and could have filled out the team’s rotation along with the possible acquisition of Zack Wheeler, who the Phillies continue to pursuit. The Phillies will likely add two pitchers this offseason to accompany Aaron Nola, Jake Arrieta, and either Zach Eflin, Vince Velasquez, or Nick Pivetta.