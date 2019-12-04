Hamels was a free agent for the first time in his career and said last May that he was open to returning to the Phillies, the team he pitched to a World Series title in 2008. Hamels turns 36 this month and could have filled out the team’s rotation along with the possible acquisition of Zack Wheeler, who the Phillies continue to pursuit. The Phillies will likely add two pitchers this offseason to accompany Aaron Nola, Jake Arrieta, and either Zach Eflin, Vince Velasquez, or Nick Pivetta.