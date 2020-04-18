“There may very well come a time when certain adjustments have to be made. However, that time is not now,” Middleton wrote. “...The status of this insidious virus changes daily, as you all know, and it is impossible to project too far into the future. If and when the day comes that salary adjustments are necessary, I assure you that we will make such adjustments The Phillies Way. We will treat everyone - whether on the baseball or business side - as fairly as we can.”