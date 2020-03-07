“It has everything to do with safety,” first baseman Rhys Hoskins said. “The autographs and interactions, especially down here in spring training, are a little bit more intimate and more personal. We understand as players that this is a chance to connect with fans, but at the same time this is something that’s turning into something that’s global. Unfortunately, until we have more information and knowledge of the subject, the league is asking us to be safe than sorry.”