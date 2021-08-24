Dave Dombrowski’s first significant change to the Philadelphia Phillies front office came Tuesday when he removed two assistant general managers and the director of player development eight months after Dombrowski was hired as the president of baseball operations.

The Phillies said Bryan Minniti and Scott Proefrock will serve as consultants for the 2022 season while Josh Bonifay, who oversaw the minor league system since October of 2018, has been offered a professional scouting position. Minniti has been an assistant general manager since November of 2016 when he was hired by former general manager Matt Klentak. Proefrock, an assistant general manager since November of 2008, was hired by Ruben Amaro Jr.

Bonifay was hired by Klentak to overhaul the farm system as the Phillies began utilizing new-age teaching methods and hiring staffers from baseball laboratories like Driveline. But the system continued to struggle. Baseball America ranked the Phillies earlier this month as the third-worst farm system in baseball.

“Change is always difficult but sometimes necessary,” Dombrowski said in a statement. “I appreciate and respect Bryan, Scott and Josh for the contributions they have made to the organization, but I believe it is time to take our player development department in a new direction. These staffing changes will provide the opportunity to begin that process.”