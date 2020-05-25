“Baseball didn’t make me a drinker. I had already gone down that road. But baseball enabled me to be a little bit more of a crazier drinker,” Noles said. “My life was out of control in baseball. I was really scared in my heart forever. I don’t know what I could do on the mound if I took baseball seriously. I thought I took it seriously. No one worked harder than me. But did I work smart? Did I take care of myself? Because when you’re drinking and doing these things, there’s no way you’re going to prepare for every game the way you should. Most times, when I went out to the mound, I just let it fly."