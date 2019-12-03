The Phillies could replace Franco or Hernandez with Scott Kingery, who went through the minors as a second baseman but was molded into a utility player once arriving in Philadelphia. Kingery’s versatility gives the Phillies an advantage this winter as they can slot him into whatever position is left open by their restructuring. They could also dip into free agency for a new third baseman, but that pool thinned on Monday when Mike Moustaskas signed a four-year deal with the Reds. Anthony Rendon, who is also the best available position player, and Josh Donaldson lead the pack.