“We think he's made impressive strides in the minor leagues in a relatively short period of time. We still very much view him as a third baseman,” Klentak said. “It's reasonable to expect he will impact our major-league club at some point next year. I don't know when that will be. I don't know what the circumstances will be that will lead to that. But I think if he continues on his development path, I think it's very reasonable he could factor in for us next year. That's something we need to consider as we make the rest of our offseason decisions.”