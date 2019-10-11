“It’s part of my job to objectively ask that question that you just asked,” MacPhail said. “If I look at acquisitions from the end of last year to this year, whether it happens in preseason or it happened in-season, and I try to evaluate us against all 30 clubs – I have to find a way to measure that, and there is no perfect way to measure, but for simplicity’s sake, let’s take wins above replacement. The Philadelphia Phillies added 17.8 wins above replacement, that was the best in baseball. Our issues weren’t the acquisitions that were new for 2018-19, a lot of our issues were carryover issues. You can say we didn’t do enough, but we were 1 out of 30.”