And that is when things could get uncomfortable for Klentak, who is weary about signing pitchers to long-term deals but understands that adding a premier starting pitcher this winter provides the team’s best route to the contention he feels is near. The Phillies, a source said this week, will be in the mix this winter to add Gerrit Cole or Stephen Strasburg, both of whom could net a six-year deal. The Phillies have the financial resources to win one of them while also adding a lower-tiered pitcher like Cole Hamels or Wade Miley on a shorter-termed deal to fill out the rotation.