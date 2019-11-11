Stairs, a hero of the 2008 world-champion Phillies, returned to the team as its hitting coach in 2017 but was not retained after the season when Gabe Kapler was hired. Stairs, 51, spent the 2018 season as San Diego’s hitting coach, but was fired after one season. The Phillies, with a lineup far less talented than their current group, improved in nearly every offensive category during Stairs’ one season.