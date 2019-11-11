SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Phillies’ search for a new hitting coach appears to be nearing the finish line, as three candidates have emerged from the pack.
The Phillies, according to a source, have narrowed their search to Nationals assistant hitting coach Joe Dillon, former Phillies hitting coach Matt Stairs, and current Mets hitting coach Chili Davis. The Phillies interviewed Stairs last week over the phone and have an interview scheduled this week with Dillon. Davis is not yet under contract for 2020 with the Mets.
Dillon worked with esteemed Nationals hitting coach Kevin Long to implement different teaching techniques that focused on strengthening hitters’ mental skills before Washington won the World Series. Dillon, 44, played parts of four major-league seasons with three teams. He has spent two years in his role with the Nationals after serving two years as Miami’s minor-league hitting coordinator.
Washington ranked seventh this season in slugging percentage, second in on-base percentage, and sixth in batting average. The Phillies did not rank better than 18th in any of the three.
Stairs, a hero of the 2008 world-champion Phillies, returned to the team as its hitting coach in 2017 but was not retained after the season when Gabe Kapler was hired. Stairs, 51, spent the 2018 season as San Diego’s hitting coach, but was fired after one season. The Phillies, with a lineup far less talented than their current group, improved in nearly every offensive category during Stairs’ one season.
Davis joined the Mets last season after being fired following his one season as the Cubs’ hitting coach. The New York Post reported earlier this month that Davis, who is being paid by the Cubs through 2020, is seeking a multiyear contract with the Mets.
The Cubs led the National League in batting average and were second in on-base percentage under Davis. The Mets ranked sixth in the NL last season in average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage.
Davis, 59, won three World Series titles during a 19-year playing career. He was also the hitting coach for Oakland and Boston.