"We definitely will take this outing into consideration, and I’ll definitely talk to Jake at some point and just say, ‘Understanding that you wanted to go back out there, what are some of the additional steps we can take to make sure that you’re good for another inning and that we make the best decision for all of us?’ " Kapler said. “It’s not easy. This is tricky. But, if he shows us he can stay strong through 80 to 85, 90 to 95 pitches, we’re going to have to adjust the other way, too.”