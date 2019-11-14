“I think we’re looking for the best possible candidate to work with our guys, and obviously with a new manager, it’s going to be important that the person is on the same page philosophically with Joe,” general manager Matt Klentak said. “We’re interviewing people with a variety of backgrounds, some of whom this would be their first time as a hitting coach and others that have done it for some time. We’re just looking for the best possible candidate. We’re not going in with a specific resume that someone has to have.”