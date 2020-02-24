Bryce Harper will play three innings on Tuesday in Clearwater against Toronto in his spring-training debut. Jake Arrieta will start the split-squad game. Girardi will travel to Bradenton for the other split-squad game against the Pirates. In that game, Scott Kingery will play second base and Jean Segura will play third as the Phillies continue to see how Segura handles the move from shortstop. Ranger Suarez will pitch.