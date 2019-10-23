Girardi, 55, was one of the first candidates to interview with the Cubs. He grew up a Cubs fan in Illinois, played at Northwestern and spent his first four major-league seasons as a Cubs catcher before returning for three years at the end of his career. Instead, the Cubs went with a different former catcher as they hired Ross, according to multiple reports. Ross was a fan favorite on the Cubs team that won the 2016 World Series. He has since been a special assistant to the Cubs and worked as a broadcaster for ESPN.