The Phillies’ competition to land Joe Girardi narrowed by one on Wednesday morning as the Chicago Cubs reportedly hired David Ross to be their manager after interviewing Girardi earlier this month.
Ross’ hiring was first reported by Chicago’s ESPN-1000 AM.
Girardi, according to a source, remains the leading candidate for the Phillies as they search for a replacement for the fired Gabe Kapler. But Girardi also appears to be in the crosshairs of the rival New York Mets. The Phillies, in order to land their preferred candidate, could be motivated to both move quickly and outspend the Mets. A decision could be announced Thursday, which is an off-day in the World Series. But there is nothing stopping the Phillies from acting sooner.
Girardi, in an interview Tuesday on New York’s WFAN Sports Radio, said he expects “some clarity with it pretty soon.”
“I feel really good about the interviews I’ve had,” Girardi said. “But as I told my son, it’s not how I feel. It’s how they feel."
Girardi, 55, was one of the first candidates to interview with the Cubs. He grew up a Cubs fan in Illinois, played at Northwestern and spent his first four major-league seasons as a Cubs catcher before returning for three years at the end of his career. Instead, the Cubs went with a different former catcher as they hired Ross, according to multiple reports. Ross was a fan favorite on the Cubs team that won the 2016 World Series. He has since been a special assistant to the Cubs and worked as a broadcaster for ESPN.
“I think they’re all good jobs,” Girardi said of the Phillies, Cubs, and Mets. “They’re all great markets. They all have passionate fans that want to win. They have ownership groups that want to win, so I think they’re all good jobs.”
The Phillies hosted Girardi on Monday at Citizens Bank Park for a follow-up interview followed by a dinner at Center City with ownership. Just like other candidates Dusty Baker and Buck Showalter, Girardi met with everyone from the traveling secretary to the general manager. Girardi, according to a source, seemed to leave everyone impressed.
Girardi interviewed earlier this month with the Mets, who can offer him the chance to manage again in New York after spending 10 years managing the Yankees. But the Mets’ search seems to be behind the Phillies, who have trimmed their list to three candidates and have hosted each of them for a second time. Girardi is expected to meet this week with the Mets for a follow-up interview.
“To me the big thing is the relationship and the ‘comfortability’ factor of everyone working together,” Girardi said when asked if he had a pecking order among the jobs for which he has interviewed.