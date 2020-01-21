“I’ve always felt that there’s a God above that has a plan for my life,” Girardi said Monday night at the Philadelphia Sports Writers Association banquet when asked about the possibility that he could still be the Yankees manager. “I don’t ever think, ‘What if, what if?’ I think you could play that game every day, no matter what walk of life you’re in. The what-ifs don’t really do me any good. It’s what’s in front of me that I worry about.”