“If the intensity’s real, which it is with Joe, I don’t think you have to worry about burning out,” said Bowa, who managed the Phillies from 2001 to 2004. “The players are going to get the message the very first meeting how important it is to win. That very first meeting is very important, especially when you’re going from one end of the spectrum to the other. Gabe was a great guy, and he was a lot more relaxed at the park. I’m sure he was just as intense when the game started, but he was more relaxed before the game started. Joe and I, as soon as I walked into the clubhouse, I was ready to go, and I’m sure he is, too.”