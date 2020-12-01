“I knew right away when he came in that he was really perceptive, he was cerebral, and he had his eyes almost on a swivel watching anything and everything that was going on,” Molush said. “He was very serious about everything being important when we stepped onto that field for two hours in a practice. He wasn’t a psycho about it. He wasn’t annoying to other players or too overbearing. He was just intense. He wanted to be that good. He wanted us to be that good.”