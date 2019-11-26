The Phillies struggled last season to find a spark off the bench as they finished with the National League’s worst OPS in pinch-hit chances and the second-highest strikeout rate as pinch hitters. Five players -- Nick Williams, Phil Gosselin, Brad Miller, Andrew Knapp, and Sean Rodriguez -- had more than 30 pinch-hit opportunities and only Miller had an OPS over .700. The team’s bench options became even thinner after Odubel Herrera’s suspension and Andrew McCutchen’s injury pushed reserves into the starting lineup.