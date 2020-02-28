He told his agent last August after the Tigers released him that he would play the rest of that season only for a team with playoff aspirations. Otherwise, he’d rather rest for the final two months of the season and allow his body to heal. That offer did not come, so Harrison stayed home in Ohio — not far from where he scrolled on his phone to pass time — and prepared for another season. He signed with the Phillies in November and came last month to Clearwater. Not only was he humble, but he was also healthy.