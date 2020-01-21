Realmuto’s shrug at the arbitration process is good news for the Phillies, who hope to sign him to a long-term contract extension before he can become a free agent after this season. The Phillies parted with their best pitching prospect to land Realmuto last January, and it would be disappointing to spoil a relationship over $2.4 million. But Realmuto, who said throughout last season that he would like to stay in Philadelphia, said next month’s hearing has not changed his outlook.