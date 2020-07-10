“It definitely concerns me,” Realmuto said about how the market could be affected by the pandemic. “Not necessarily for myself, but it does concern me for the free-agency class as a whole. I mentioned a few months back that the top guys usually find a way to get their dollars. Teams are going to want them. Maybe it’s not 20 teams that are in on you; now there’ll be five to 10. I just think that a lot of teams will be able to look at this as a time to take advantage and actually go for it instead of backing off. As half the league will probably be trying to cut revenue and save some money and the other ones will look at it as an advantage to maybe go forward and press forward. I think that it could affect free agency as a whole, but for myself, I’m not really too worried about it.”