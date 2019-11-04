“I want him healthy in October,” Girardi said. “I think you can overuse any player. Days off are important for all players. You look at the player and some guys with the day off can play the next day, some guys are really good if you give them a day off before a day off and they get two days off and they’re really good. Now, some guys aren’t good at … two days in a row off. Those are things we need to evaluate and need to judge.