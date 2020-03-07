LAKELAND, Fla. -- Logan Forsythe began his major-league career by playing six seasons for teams with losing records. He played in 737 games for San Diego and Tampa Bay before he reached the postseason. But when he finally reached October baseball, he was starting for the National League’s hottest team.
“We were rolling through the playoffs,” Forsythe said of the 2017 Los Angeles Dodgers. “We had it.”
But then they didn’t. The Dodgers lost to the Houston Astros in a seven-game World Series, with Forsythe starting all but one of the games. Coming up short after finally landing with a winning team was tough. But learning this offseason that the Astros cheated by using illegal means to steal the catcher’s signs during that series made it even tougher.
“I think the toughest part was just how they went about it. I think it rubbed a lot of guys the wrong way,” Forsythe said. “It’s tough. Because that’s not the integrity of the game or how the game is supposed to be played. Everybody knows that. I think those guys over in Houston even know that as well.”
Forsythe, in Phillies camp on a minor-league deal, split his time that season between second base and third base but also played a little in the outfield and at first base. He’s made a career out of being a utility player, which is what the Phillies will want him to be if he’s able to make the team as a bench player.
Forsythe, 33, played four positions last year with Texas and has started at every position except pitcher, catcher, and center field.
“There is opportunity here,” Forsythe said. “What’s great is that we’ve all been pulling for each other and I think competition is bringing out the best of us right now. I think it’s been really good so far.”
Forsythe went 0-for-2 with a walk on Friday in a 9-0 win over the Tigers, but he did drive in the Phillies’ first run with a fourth-inning groundout. He’s 7-for-16 this spring with two homers. His on-base percentage (.571) and batting average (.438) are the highest in camp among hitters with at least 10 at-bats. He’s hit .230 the last two seasons with a .638 OPS in 783 plate appearances but worked this winter on using his legs more during his swing. The early returns are promising.
“It was great because I came in here and [hitting coach] Joe Dillon kind of had a direction and said, ‘We need to get back to doing this,’ and our language was the same,” Forsythe said. “It’s been good work so far.”
Forsythe is one of five veteran infielders the Phillies signed this offseason to fill out their bench. They’ll likely take two from the group that also includes Josh Harrison, Neil Walker, Phil Gosselin, and Ronald Torreyes. Each can move around the infield and also play if needed in the outfield corners. Forsythe and Walker can opt out of their contracts on March 19 if they’re not added to the roster, which means a decision on them should come sooner than on the others.
“I don’t really look that far ahead,” Forsythe said. “I just try and approach the day and grow in that process. Try to hit better and just go from there.”
If Forsythe makes the team, he would have a chance to join the Phillies in Houston for a three-game series in July. It won’t be the World Series, but it could be an opportunity to find solace.
Nick Martini, an outfielder competing for a bench spot, homered in the eighth inning and hit a two-run single in the seventh. ... Minor-league catcher Abrahan Gutierrez hit a first-pitch grand slam in the eighth. ... Jake Arrieta celebrated his 34th birthday by pitching four no-hit innings, the longest outing this spring by a Phillies pitcher. ... Zach Eflin will pitch Saturday morning in a simulated game and Ranger Suarez will start at Spectrum Field against Boston. The 1:05 p.m. game will be carried by NBC Sports Philadelphia and WIP-FM.