Forsythe is one of five veteran infielders the Phillies signed this offseason to fill out their bench. They’ll likely take two from the group that also includes Josh Harrison, Neil Walker, Phil Gosselin, and Ronald Torreyes. Each can move around the infield and also play if needed in the outfield corners. Forsythe and Walker can opt out of their contracts on March 19 if they’re not added to the roster, which means a decision on them should come sooner than on the others.