As president of the Cubs, MacPhail played a role in hiring Baker in 2003. Harper played for Baker for two years in Washington and, by all accounts, they got along well. After Baker got fired, he told the Washington Post that Harper is "probably the most knowledgeable baseball guy I've been around," strong praise considering he has been in the game for 52 years, including a 19-year playing career in which he was teammates with Hank Aaron in Atlanta and played for Tommy Lasorda in Los Angeles.