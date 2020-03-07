In Game 5, he made a perfect relay from shallow right field in the second inning to throw out Luis Pujols at home. In the top of the eighth, he chopped a two-out triple down the left-field line to give the Phillies a 7-5 lead. They started the inning down three runs against Nolan Ryan. The Astros tied the game in the bottom of the inning, but the Phillies rallied again in the 10th to win the pennant.