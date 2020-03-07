CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Manny Trillo guesses he has worn his World Series ring just 10 times, removing it from the safe in his Florida home only for special occasions or if a friend wanted to see it.
“I don’t like to wear rings,” he said.
Trillo may not wear his, but the Phillies may not have earned that ring -- 10-karat gold with a diamond-encrusted “P” atop a ruby -- in 1980 without his heroics. And it is his play that October that helped Trillo on Saturday become the newest member of the team’s Wall of Fame.
“I was waiting for that moment. I’ve been waiting 15, 20 years,” said Trillo, who played four seasons with the Phillies and retired in 1989 with Cincinnati. “I always wondered. Now, they changed the rules. And I’m so happy. This is kind of like another World Series.”
The Phillies will induct Trillo in a pregame ceremony Aug. 8 at Citizens Bank Park. The team recently changed its guidelines for the Wall of Fame, no longer mandating that honorees had to play at least five seasons with the team.
Trillo’s induction will coincide with the 40th anniversary of the 1980 champions. The team will hold a reunion Aug. 9.
“It’s been 40 years now. I’m very happy and excited and I’ll be happy to see my teammates. It’s too bad that we won’t be able to see two great men. Dallas Green and Ruben Amaro,” Trillo said, his voice breaking as he remembered Green, the 1980 manager, and Amaro, the 1980 first-base coach.
“Those two guys were really fathers to me in baseball. Dallas Green helped me in the minors and the majors. Ruben Amaro was the guy who helped me in the majors and was just really close to me. I treated them both like fathers. It’s too bad that they’re not here. I’m sorry.”
Trillo was the MVP of the 1980 NLCS after going 8-for-21 against the Astros with four RBIs.
In Game 5, he made a perfect relay from shallow right field in the second inning to throw out Luis Pujols at home. In the top of the eighth, he chopped a two-out triple down the left-field line to give the Phillies a 7-5 lead. They started the inning down three runs against Nolan Ryan. The Astros tied the game in the bottom of the inning, but the Phillies rallied again in the 10th to win the pennant.
Trillo said Lee Elia, the third-base coach, was so excited that he bit Trillo on the arm after he slid into third base.
“I don’t think I really felt that bite because I was so happy that I hit the triple and got those RBIs,” Trillo said. “We went ahead. The only feeling I had was that I was so happy that I did it.”
The Phillies acquired Trillo during spring training in 1979. He reported to Clearwater that February after coming over in a seven-player trade with the Cubs.
His arrival gave the Phillies an All-Star at first base, second base, shortstop, third base, and catcher. It also meant that Mike Schmidt could return to third base -- the Phillies had been trying him that spring at second base before they landed Trillo.
Danny Ozark, then the Phillies manager, said that spring that he “didn’t want to move Schmidt to second base anymore than you wanted to see me move him."
“I felt like I was the rookie,” Trillo said. “Because you had Pete Rose, you had Bowa, you had Boone, you Mike Schmidt. They were in the big leagues long before I got there. I learned a lot because if there was something that I needed to be better at, I would ask those guys.”
A year later, the trade paid off. Trillo was the MVP of the NLCS and Schmidt, playing his natural position, was the MVP of the World Series. They received their championship rings the following April.
Forty years later, they’ll gather again. Perhaps it will be the right occasion for Trillo to wear his again.