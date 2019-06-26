That environment often makes this town a hellish place to try to be prudent, to try to do the hard, smart things that a sports franchise must do to dig itself out of a deep hole. The 76ers tried it with Sam Hinkie and gave up after less than three years. The Flyers tried it with Ron Hextall and gave up after less than five. The Phillies have been at it for four years now under Klentak and president Andy MacPhail. Those time periods might sound interminable. They’re not, not for franchises that had so far to go in rebuilding their infrastructures and cultures. But this is not and has never been a patient sports town, and the speed with which the Eagles went from laughingstock (in firing Chip Kelly) to legendary (in winning a Super Bowl two years later) didn’t alleviate any of that pressure. It intensified it. Yeah, we don’t care that, because of the salary cap and player movement, it’s a little easier to reverse your fortunes in the NFL. The rest of ya, go win. Now.