The lineup didn’t do much after the first inning. The Phillies loaded the bases with one out in the fifth and sixth innings but went hitless in four chances. They loaded them with with two outs in the eighth but came up empty again. The Phillies were 0-for-5 with the bases loaded. Adam Haseley went 4-for-6 for the first four-hit game of his career, but the Phillies scored just two runs after Bruce’s first-inning triple.