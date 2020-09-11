Bryce Harper moved Thursday night to the warning track at Marlins Park, raised his head, and watched another blown lead by the Phillies bullpen bounce off the right-field wall. The Phillies had a three-run lead with two outs in the eighth inning of an eventual 7-6 loss to the Marlins.
But then Harper watched Starling Marte’s three-run double bounce off the wall to tie the game. An inning later, it was over. The Phillies, once again, were burned by their bullpen. Tommy Hunter loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth and Brandon Workman needed just two pitches to bring them all in.
Jorge Alfaro, the former Phillies prospect, ended it with a two-out single in the ninth off Workman.
It was a crushing start to the most crucial series so far this season as the Phillies play seven games in five days against Miami, the team chasing them for the second playoff spot in the National League East. The Phillies lead the Marlins by just a half-game and trail the first-place Braves by three games.
The Phillies looked ready to start the series with a win: J.T. Realmuto homered, Jake Arrieta did enough to keep it close, and Joe Girardi even called a safety squeeze to tack on a run.
But none of that was enough for baseball’s worst bullpen. The unit has allowed 23 earned runs in their last six games. Workman, since arriving last month in a trade with Boston, has allowed runs in four of his first 10 appearances. Hunter logged eight-straight scoreless appearances but has been roughed up in two straight.
This series will play a big role in determining if the Phillies are one of the National League’s eight playoff teams. But the first game of the series showed that the bullpen could keep them from playing in October. General manager Matt Klentak added to the bullpen before the trade deadline, but none of those moves have paid off.
Hunter, with a three-run lead, walked leadoff hitter Garrett Cooper to start the eighth inning. Jazz Chisholm then singled with one out and Corey Dickerson singled with two outs to load the bases. For the Phillies' bullpen, nothing seems easy in 2020. That was it for Hunter, who left three runners for Workman.
It is the team’s first seven-game series since 1930, when they played seven games in five days at Wrigley Field against the Cubs. The Phillies tied two of those seven games due to darkness and finished the season with 102 losses.
Ninety years later, a seven-game series will carry much more weight. The Phillies entered Thursday leading Miami by 1½ games for the second playoff spot in the National League East. There will be just two weeks left in the season when the series ends and one of the teams could be buried by the end of it.
The Marlins allowed a National League-record 29 runs on Wednesday in a loss to Atlanta, but they’ve been resilient this season. They began the season by losing nearly half their roster to a coronavirus outbreak, yet they are still in playoff contention a season after averaging 101.5 losses the last two seasons. The Marlins, Girardi said, “aren’t the Marlins from two or three years ago.”
“It’s pretty incredible what they’ve done considering how many players they had to go down and they were able to stay in it,” Girardi said. “They did a really good job and you look at them, they have very good pitching. And I think a lot of this is fueled by their pitching and some of the young kids coming up and getting it done for them. They’ve stayed in the rotation. So, they had depth, and I don’t think a lot of us knew about the depth because we hadn’t seen a lot of it yet. But they had depth and their pitching has kept them in it for sure.”
David Hale, the Phils' long reliever, was stretching in the bullpen during the first inning after Jake Arrieta walked two of the first three batters on four pitches and allowed an RBI double to the other. The Phillies have to piece together pitching for seven games in five days and it looked like the bullpen was going to be busy from the start on Thursday.
But then Arrieta did enough to keep the Phillies in it. He allowed three runs, was not especially crisp, but he did pitch into the sixth inning and gave the bullpen a needed break. Arrieta pitched 5⅔ innings, allowed five hits, four walks, and struck out three.
Arrieta left a runner on first with two outs for JoJo Romero, providing the bullpen with their first test of the night. Romero allowed a single but then struck out Corey Dickerson on a fastball. The bullpen wasn’t ready to collapse just yet.