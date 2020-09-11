“It’s pretty incredible what they’ve done considering how many players they had to go down and they were able to stay in it,” Girardi said. “They did a really good job and you look at them, they have very good pitching. And I think a lot of this is fueled by their pitching and some of the young kids coming up and getting it done for them. They’ve stayed in the rotation. So, they had depth, and I don’t think a lot of us knew about the depth because we hadn’t seen a lot of it yet. But they had depth and their pitching has kept them in it for sure.”