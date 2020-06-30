“This official announcement comes with great sadness, as we know how much R-Phils baseball means to you, and to us. We miss seeing all of our Phillies Double A players — working hard toward their dream of making the big leagues. We know how much those players are missing baseball right now and we are excited to see them play again next season,” Reading general manager Scott Hunsicker wrote to fans. “And most of all, we miss all of you, our fans, for you are the reason that we all love working here — throwing 70 baseball parties for our fans each season is what drives us to be great. But we will work through this together and focus on better days ahead when we can all return to America’s Classic Ballpark for an R-Phils ball game.”